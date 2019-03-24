Sokoto rerun results
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal maintains slim lead as results from local governments trickle in.
Goronyo LGA
The supplementary election held in eight polling units with 4387 registered voters.
Accredited voters – 2781
APC – 1433
PDP – 1265
Sabon Birni LGA
Sokoto
The centre has reopened and collation exercise continues.
Supplementary elections held in seven polling units
Registered voters – 3429
Accredited voters – 1990
APC – 1023
PDP – 887
Valid votes – 1931
Rejected votes – 41
Votes cast – 1972
Tambuwal LGA
Supplementary election held in six pollings units with 4260 as the number of registered voters.
Accredited voters – 3127
APC – 1392
PDP – 1644
Valid votes – 3055
Rejected votes – 32
Votes cast – 3087
Shagari LGA
Supplementary election held in four polling units, however, according to the collation officer, two of them were cancelled due to over-voting.
Registered voters -1811
Accredited voters – 511
APC – 242
PDP – 263
Valid votes – 505
Rejected votes – 46
Votes cast – 551
Sokoto North LGA
The supplementary election held in 10 pollings units.
Registered voters – 7172
Accredited voters – 4194
APC – 2212
PDP – 1783
Valid votes – 4036
Rejected votes – 102
Votes cast – 4178
Silame LGA
Supplementary election held in three polling units.
Registered voters – 2055
Accredited voters – 1380
APC – 504
PDP – 834
Valid votes – 1338
Rejected votes – 37
Votes cast – 1375
Gudu LGA
Supplementary election held in only one unit with 614 registered voters.
Accredited voters – 423
APC – 211
PDP – 176
Valid votes – 403
Rejected votes – 18
Votes cast – 421
Illela LGA
Supplementary election held in four polling units.
Registered voters – 1829
Accredited voters – 1329
APC – 632
PDP – 607
Valid votes – 1276
Rejected votes – 51
Votes cast – 1327
Rabah LGA
Supplementary election held in seven polling units.
Registered voters 4448
Accredited voters – 2904
APC – 1411
PDP – 1319
Valid votes – 2760
Rejected votes – 104
Votes cast – 2864
© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.