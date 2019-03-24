" />
Published On: Sun, Mar 24th, 2019

Sokoto rerun results

 

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal maintains slim lead as results from local governments trickle in.

Goronyo LGA

The supplementary election held in eight polling units with 4387 registered voters.

Accredited voters – 2781

APC – 1433

PDP – 1265

Sabon Birni LGA

Sokoto

The centre has reopened and collation exercise continues.

Supplementary elections held in seven polling units

Registered voters – 3429

Accredited voters – 1990

APC – 1023

PDP – 887

Valid votes – 1931

Rejected votes – 41

Votes cast – 1972

Tambuwal LGA

Supplementary election held in six pollings units with 4260 as the number of registered voters.

Accredited voters – 3127

APC – 1392

PDP – 1644

Valid votes – 3055

Rejected votes – 32

Votes cast – 3087

Shagari LGA

Supplementary election held in four polling units, however, according to the collation officer, two of them were cancelled due to over-voting.

Registered voters -1811

Accredited voters – 511

APC – 242

PDP – 263

Valid votes – 505

Rejected votes – 46

Votes cast – 551

Sokoto North LGA

The supplementary election held in 10 pollings units.

Registered voters – 7172

Accredited voters – 4194

APC – 2212

PDP – 1783

Valid votes – 4036

Rejected votes – 102

Votes cast – 4178

Silame LGA

Supplementary election held in three polling units.

Registered voters – 2055

Accredited voters – 1380

APC – 504

PDP – 834

Valid votes – 1338

Rejected votes – 37

Votes cast – 1375

Gudu LGA

Supplementary election held in only one unit with 614 registered voters.

Accredited voters – 423

APC – 211

PDP – 176

Valid votes – 403

Rejected votes – 18

Votes cast – 421

Illela LGA

Supplementary election held in four polling units.

Registered voters – 1829

Accredited voters – 1329

APC – 632

PDP – 607

Valid votes – 1276

Rejected votes – 51

Votes cast – 1327

Rabah LGA

Supplementary election held in seven polling units.

Registered voters 4448

Accredited voters – 2904

APC – 1411

PDP – 1319

Valid votes – 2760

Rejected votes – 104

Votes cast – 2864

