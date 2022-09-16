Industrial Court adjourns case between FG and ASUU to September 19

The National Industrial Court has adjourned the suit filed by the federal government challenging the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to Monday, September 19 for a hearing of the interlocutory application of the government.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the federal government, James Igwe, asked the court to give the suit an accelerated hearing due to the urgency of the matter to enable the students to return to school.

Igwe told the court that since the matter was already in court, it would be proper for the strike to be called off, pending the determination of the suit.

More subsequently…