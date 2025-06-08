Defection: PDP set to throw out disloyal members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to engage in total overhaul of its South-South zonal and state structures in a comprehensive bid geared towards flushing out disloyal members and forestalling further defections.

A member of the PDP’s National Working Committee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the planned overhaul was part of reinvigorated efforts to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The source noted that party is “clearly displeased” with the spate of defections in recent weeks and is ready to take drastic action.

“This will not be business as usual. When the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and former governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, left, the NWC met and resolved to challenge their defection in court. That process is ongoing. As for Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, who defected on Saturday, the party will act after the Sallah break,” the source said.

“These defections damage the party’s internal structure because most of these leaders have their loyalists occupying key positions at state and zonal levels. The party must now clean the house. We will overhaul the South-South leadership to ensure only committed members remain in charge. No more space for political opportunists who will jump ship at the slightest discomfort.”

Recall that The PDP has been embroiled in internal conflicts since the 2023 general elections.

With no clear agenda on resolving the internal schisms the party has continued to lose high-profile members to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

On April 23, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other key party leaders dumped the party.

After months of behind-the-scenes talks with APC leaders, Governor Eno and several officials also formally defected last weekend.

The wave of defections has dealt a major blow to the party’s image and weakened its electoral base ahead of the 2027 polls.

Reacting to Eno’s defection, the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, urged disloyal members planning to jump ship to do so quickly, so loyalists could focus on rebuilding the party.

“No political party, whether big or small, will be happy to lose assets, especially priced assets like a sitting governor from a critical state such as Akwa Ibom. So yes, the PDP received the news with mixed feelings,” Osadolor said.

“But at this stage in our national life, what Nigeria needs are sincere patriots committed to nation-building, not political merchants chasing personal gains. It is sad that the men we once looked up to as beacons of integrity have turned out to be nothing but overhyped figures, big men in oversized shoes and garments who cannot meet the basic standards of integrity.”

Osadolor lambasted Eno, a cleric, for prioritising political survival over public welfare.

“The truth is, given his background, many had hoped his worldview on governance would be shaped by compassion, service, and truth. But it appears the welfare of Nigerians is not his concern. His focus, clearly, is securing a second term,” he said.

The PDP deputy national youth leader, however, expressed optimism that the defections would make it easier for Nigerians to reject the APC in 2027.

“In an interview earlier this year, I said those looking for transport fare to leave should hurry up. And if they need help, they can come to Wadata Plaza, we’ll be glad to escort them out. Let them go quickly so the party can heal and rebuild.

“It’s better they leave now than linger as saboteurs. Those of us who truly believe in this party are ready to reposition it. All hope is not lost.”