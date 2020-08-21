OBINNA EZUGWU

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has said Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the party, is not his godfather.

Ize-Iyamu who spoke while appearing on Hard Copy, a Channels TV interview programme on Friday, emphasized that he is too big a political figure to be anybody’s political godson.

The APC candidate who is the main challenger to the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19 polls, argued that it is unacceptable for anyone to refer to Oshiomhole as his godfather.

“I am too big, too exposed for anybody to be my godfather. My pedigree is there for everyone to see. Oshiomhole is not my godfather. To say he is my godfather presupposes that I’m his godson. In the context of politics, do I look like a godson?” he wondered.

He maintained that he is himself a kingmaker who helped Oshiomhole in his bid to govern the state and cannot therefore be said to have him as godfather.

“I am a kingmaker. Can you call a kingmaker a godson? Oshiomhole that I supported to be governor?”

He however said he has high regard for the former APC national chairman as a former governor of the state, as according to him, his position matters.

“Oshiomhole is a former governor of Edo State, his position matters. He is one of the people supporting me. There are many others who are also supporting me.”