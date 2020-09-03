Kunle IDOWU

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured his administration will ensure completion of all projects abandoned by his predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The Governor gave the assurance while speaking with Newsmen in Abeokuta,when he went on an inspection tour of the Panseke – Adigbe Road currently under construction.

He expressed shock over the agonising experiences of people plying the road, noting that government would do all it takes to complete work on the project in time.

“We see road infrastructure as an essential component of development. We have prioritised the issue of roads across the length and breadth of the State, and this is one of the roads we are doing.

“This Panseke-Adigbe Road was awarded by the previous administration but was not funded. When i came here when the bridge at Opako collapsed, I promised that this road would be completed. What we are doing here today and across the State is a fufillment of our promise,” he said.

Abiodun further explained that aside the Panseke-Adigbe Road project left uncompleted by his predecessor, his administration is currently working on Ijebu Ode-Epe Road; Oba Erinwole Road, Hospital Road in Sagamu; Elite and Lafenwa-Rounda roads.

He revealed that the rebranding of Abeokuta-Sagamu Road was to ensure that people coming into the State through the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway continue to enjoy a pleasurable ride down to the State Capital after the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“We have started the Sagamu-Abeokuta Road, and it will be pointless for the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to be completed and then investors enjoy a pleasurable ride all the way from Lagos, Ibadan or the East without any issue, then the journey between Interchange and Abeokuta becomes a nightmare. So we have started on that road. If not for the pandemic, we would have completed it,” he said.

Earlier, the General Project Manager, CCECC, Ogun State, Sewell Zhao assured of quick completion of the section of the road between the NNPC and Kuto bridge