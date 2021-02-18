From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie lkpeazu, has commended the Federal Government for addressing the huge infrastructural gap in road networks across the country.

lkpeazu who gave the commendation during the commissioning and handover of a 2.1 kilometre road constructed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as part of Federal Government intervention of Internal roads for the National Institute of Nigeria NINLAN, Aba, lauded the uncommon will of the President Mohammed Buhari’s Govt to facilitate the resolution of Internal road inadequacy matters with a view to enhancing the road network aesthetics of the Institute.

The Governor, represented by the deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, however, pleaded with the federal government expedite action on the bad sections of Opobo Azumini road, Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway around Ariaria area, Umuahia-ohafia – Arochukwu and Umuahia lkot Ekpene Highways, as according to him, these roads are very critical to the economic development of the State for the common good of all.

He disclosed that the State Government has continued to address road infrastructural deficit in the State since assumption of office, embarking on the construction and rehabilitation of many critical and strategic roads in the State as part of her efforts to restore the glory of Aba and other cities.

He said many of these roads have been successfully completed with rigid cement technology and put into use, while others are ongoing.

In his address, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola represented by the Federal Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Abia State, Mr B U Obioha disclosed that the President Mohammed Buhari’s led government has performed creditably in all facets of the nation’s economy, especially in bridging the infrastructural gap by the gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction of major highways, adding that there are over 29 completed intervention projects with seventeen already handed over in 2020.

Presenting his address, the Executive Director of NINLAN, Prof Obiajulu Emejulu who described the road intervention as unprecedented as it has raised the profile of their 28 year Institute, appreciated Governor lkpeazu for recently approving a big expance of land for their Institute’s co-operative Society for the Federal Govt funded cooperatives Mass Housing Scheme and prayed that the commissioning will usher in more favours for the Institute.

The event which featured the conferment of chieftaincy title of Ekwueme 1 of Akumaimo Ancient Kingdom on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola by the Traditional Ruler of Akumaimo Ancient Kingdom, Eze Wilson Onwunali attracted the presence of the Deputy, the Chairman of Obingwa LGA, Mr Michael lbeh and his lsiala Ngwa South counterpart Chief lyke Anyatonwu, Traditional Rulers and stakeholders in the education sector.