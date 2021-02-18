Abdullahi Dikko
Dikko

A former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, is dead.

Dikko died in Abuja after a long illness, further complicated by COVID-19.

He was 61 years old and a native of Musawa, Katsina State.

Dikko is survived by one wife and three children –two sons and a daughter.

He attended Government College, Kaduna in 1974 where he obtained the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 1980.

He had a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a master’s degree in Finance from the University of Dimitrov Apostle Tshenov, Svishtov, Bulgaria.

He joined the Nigerian Customs Service in 1988 and was the CG of Customs from 2009 to 2015

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here