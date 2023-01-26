Ikonne: Abia guber poll thrown into disarray

By Ori Martins

Tears, agony and confusion have been the lot of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, camp and in deed, the entire political landscape of Abia State following the death of the umbrella party’s governorship candidate in March 11, 2023 election, Prof. Uche Ikonne.

The official obituary was made public on behalf of the family, by the son of the late erudite professor, Dr Uche Ikonne Chikezie.

“I regret to announce the death of my dear father, *Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne,* who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

Thank you”, the death announcement stated.

Certainly, Ikonne’s death has thrown both the PDP and Abia State not just into mourning but also into disarray.

“Who will takeover as the PDP governorship candidate”? concerned electorate have been asking.

According Barrister Johnson Imodiukwu, the supreme court in the case of Kogi State had set a precedent.

“From what happened when Alhaji Audu died, it is now very clear that the party elected the governorship candidate – it is not a joint ticket in that regard. You know Hon Falake was the deputy running mate to Audu. In fact, some forces in APC wanted Falake but other superior elements moved for the aspirant that finished second in the governorship primary election and that was how the serving governor, His Excellency, Yaya Bello came into being”,Imodiukwu observed.

His views were not supported by another legal and constitutional expert, Sir (Barr) Chimdo Nkadinanti who equally quoted another supreme court case.

“You see, the circumstances vary. In Kogi, the election had been had. Here in Abia, the election is still about six weeks away.

“Do not forget that what bundled out the then APC governor – elect in Bayelsa State was the indictment of his deputy who was said to have forged his credentials. The cardinal meaning here is, it is a joint ticket sort of. Therefore, the deputy running mate can takeover the ticket”.

The challenge is that both the the aspirant who finished second, Lucky Igbokwe, and the late Ikonne’s running mate, Philip Igwe, are all from the other side of Abia, not Ngwa clan.

“I think the best thing to do is to handover the ticket to the man who canvassed the votes of the masses during the primary election. This is so because he is already in the know on what he wants to do or not to do. That is, he already has a plan, an idea.

“I don’t support the deputy governorship running mate for the simple reason that he is not ready for leadership. He is preparing himself, may be, for the next four years or eight years”, a shopkeeper in Umuahia Kalu Ufo Kalu noted.

The party will immediately take a decision soon.