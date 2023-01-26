Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has explained that the explosion in Kwateri, a border community between Nasarawa and Benue, was carried out by a drone and not Nigerian Air Force (NAF), aircraft.

Sule said an unidentified “drone” carried out the attack which occurred on Tuesday and killed about 30 herdsmen waiting to transport their cattle from an area that connects Benue to Nasarawa.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), said the explosion happened after the herders went to get 1,250 of their cows impounded by the Benue livestock guards.

But speaking on the attack when he appeared on Arise TV on Wednesday, Sule said the attack was notorchestrated by the air force.

He said enquiries revealed that no air force plane flew through the area.

“It will be very difficult to arrest anyone at the moment because the whole place at that moment was in total disarray. The rumours earlier were that the air force carried out the bombing but right now, we understand that there was no air force plane that flew through the area,” he said.

“It was a drone that flew through the area and dropped the bomb. I have spoken with all the security agencies around and all of them claim they do not know anything about it. Nobody is claiming responsibility for the drone bombing.”

The governor said the investigation was still ongoing to ascertain the truth of the situation.