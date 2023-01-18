Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia State, has sent a get-well message to his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Prof. Uche Ikonne who is reported to be facing some health challenges that have prevented him from physically continuing with his governorship campaigns.

Dr. Otti, in a statement by Ferdinand Ekeoma, his special adviser on media and publicity, said he is saddened by the report of Ikonne’s ill health and prays that he recovers quickly to enable him return and face his governorship campaigns.

“Dr. Otti believes that sickness can befall anyone, no matter their age or political party affiliations, and therefore enjoins Abians not to celebrate or mock anyone on the grounds of ill health, as no one is immune to sickness,” the statement added.

“Otti regretted that the PDP led Abia state government mishandled the issue surrounding Prof. Ikonne’s state of health by making embarrassing false and contradictory claims, including that he was on “vacation” thus misleading the public and making it look as if it’s a crime to fall sick.

“The ex bank Chief enjoins Abians to see this electioneering period as a time to make decisive leadership decisions and choices in line with democratic ethos, and not a time to wish evil to anyone or behave as if occupying political office is the beginning and end of life.

“Finally, Dr. Otti calls on political actors in particular and Abians in general to comport themselves peacefully and responsibly, and avoid all actions capable of causing breach of the peace in the state.”