The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has appointed a Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, as his Principal Staff Officer.

The appointment, which is with immediate effect, was revealed through a police signal on Friday.

Disu is the immediate past ommander of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force.

CP Disu is a graduate of English Education from Lagos State University. He was born on Lagos Island, Lagos State, on April 13, 1966.

He holds two Masters degrees, one in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, and the other in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

He joined the police on May 18, 1992. He has attended several professional courses both at home and abroad, including Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana; Internet Fraud Training at Cambridge University, UK; Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos; and Forensic Investigations and Criminal Intelligence Course at the University of Lagos, amongst others.

Disu was appointed as Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team, on August 2, 2021, by former IG, Usman Baba, following the suspension of embattled DCP Abba Kyari.

Prior to that, he was the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State, where he led a team that made several arrests of criminals, especially fraudulent persons.

He was at one time the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He also served at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Rivers State, as the second in command of the unit.

He was also a former commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan.