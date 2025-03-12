Igbo town unions express outrage over FG’s plan to set up ranches in South East

The Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU) has strongly kicked against the Federal Government’s plan to acquire land in Imo State and other South East states for the establishment of cattle ranches under the 2025 national budget.

The union slammed the move as suspicious, provocative, and unjust, arguing that cattle ranching is a private business and should not be funded by the government.

In a statement signed by its National President, Chief Emeka Diwe, ASITU raised concerns over the fairness and legality of the proposal, stating that it discriminates against Igbo traders who must acquire land for their businesses without government support.

“Cattle rearing, as a private enterprise, should not be the responsibility of the Nigerian government to fund or manage. It is well established that livestock farming is a private business, and the cattle rearing segment of it is primarily controlled by a specific ethnic group in the country.”

The union questioned why the federal government is prioritizing ranching for private cattle owners, while Igbo entrepreneurs in other parts of Nigeria struggle to navigate land acquisition without similar support.

ASITU highlighted that states in the South East are already grappling with severe land scarcity, with increasing demands for agriculture, urban development, and infrastructure. Allocating more land for private ranching, particularly for an industry dominated by another ethnic group, is seen as a direct injustice to the people of the region.

“Our communities are under pressure to provide land for farming, housing, and development. Using our limited land for private ranches is unfair and unacceptable.”

The group also accused the government of insensitivity in pushing forward such policies without considering their impact on the socio-economic well-being of the region, noting that, “Igbo Traders Get No Such Support”

ASITU further argued that Igbo businessmen operating in other parts of Nigeria face significant hurdles in acquiring land and running their enterprises, often without government assistance. In some cases, land acquired by Igbo traders has been forcefully taken away by certain state governments.

“Igbo people doing business across Nigeria go through the rigorous process of acquiring land and establishing their ventures without federal intervention. Why should cattle ranchers get special treatment?”

ASITU demanded an immediate halt to the federal government’s ranching initiative in the South East, warning that it could deepen ethnic tensions and marginalization.

“This proposed ranching scheme rekindles concerns about the continued marginalization of the Igbo people in Nigeria. The government must stop prioritizing the business interests of one ethnic group at the expense of others.”

The union called on the government to focus on policies that promote fairness, economic growth, and national unity, rather than implementing divisive programs that alienate indigenous communities.

“The South East deserves better. We will not accept any policy that seeks to take away our land for private interests under any circumstances.”