Connect with us

Nation

Bandits free abducted Ondo surveyors after payment of N20m ransom
Advertisement

Nation

Igbo town unions express outrage over FG’s plan to set up ranches in South East

Nation

El-Rufai’s son threatens Southern Kaduna with violence

Nation

Owa Obokun, Oba Haastrup commends Gov. Adeleke on move to upgrade OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa to a Polytechnic

Nation

Enugu police arraign woman for fake testimony at Zion Ministry 

Nation

Reps order NCC to shut down porn websites nationwide 

Nation

Protest breaks in Akure over abduction of nine surveyors

Nation

Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Dubem Onyia is dead 

Nation

Govt, Police disagree on attack, killings in Ondo border communities

Nation

Ogun govt seeks partnership with NAF to boost security, aviation sectors

Nation

Bandits free abducted Ondo surveyors after payment of N20m ransom

Published

4 hours ago

on

Bandits free abducted Ondo surveyors after payment of N20m ransom

Bandits have freed nine surveyors abducted in Akure North council area of Ondo State after payment of N20m ransom.

The victims were kidnapped last week while on site at Ilu-Abo, in Akure North council area of the state.

Angered by the state of insecurity in the state, market women and other Youths in Akure metropolis staged a protest on Tuesday and appealed to the governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the security chiefs in the state to halt the ugly development

Meanwhile, the abductors had demanded for N100m ransom before the release of the victims, but market women begged them to reduce the ransom to N50m but they initially rejected.

Their release was confirmed by Pastor Ajibade Owolanke brother to the Ejemikin of Akure, High Chief, Oluwole Omotayo in Akure, the state capital.

According to Pastor Owolanke, the victims have joined their individual family members after being taken to different hospitals upon their release.

More subsequently…

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *