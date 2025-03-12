Bandits free abducted Ondo surveyors after payment of N20m ransom

Bandits have freed nine surveyors abducted in Akure North council area of Ondo State after payment of N20m ransom.

The victims were kidnapped last week while on site at Ilu-Abo, in Akure North council area of the state.

Angered by the state of insecurity in the state, market women and other Youths in Akure metropolis staged a protest on Tuesday and appealed to the governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the security chiefs in the state to halt the ugly development

Meanwhile, the abductors had demanded for N100m ransom before the release of the victims, but market women begged them to reduce the ransom to N50m but they initially rejected.

Their release was confirmed by Pastor Ajibade Owolanke brother to the Ejemikin of Akure, High Chief, Oluwole Omotayo in Akure, the state capital.

According to Pastor Owolanke, the victims have joined their individual family members after being taken to different hospitals upon their release.

