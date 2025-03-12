Ogun SUBEB commends Olowu for supporting education initiatives 

The Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has lauded the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola, for his massive commitment to the development of education initiatives in the State.

The Board Secretary, Dr. Mikhail Lawal, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Monarch’s palace in Oke-Ago Owu, Abeokuta, affirming that it was a valuable complement to the State Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance learning opportunities.

Dr. Lawal stated that the flag off of the primary school teacher’s training programme and distribution of pairs of uniform to Pupils of Ansar-Ud-Deen primary school Ijofa Gbagura were among other significant contributions of the Monarch to educational development at both the Basic and Secondary levels.

Highlighting the Government’s strides in transforming the education sector and ensuring access to quality basic education for every child, he urged the Monarch to continue championing initiatives that would make education more attractive and impactful, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

Responding ,Oba Matemilola reaffirmed his passion for education, stressing the importance of equipping teachers with modern teaching techniques and pledged to continue collaboration with the State Government to drive excellence in education.

The Monarch also appealed to the Board to implement strategies that would further strengthen the sector, particularly advocating for the preservation of Yoruba language in public schools.