Connect with us

Nation

Ogun SUBEB commends Olowu for supporting education initiatives 
Advertisement

Nation

IWD: Women still face barriers to leadership – Kaita

Nation

Igbo town unions express outrage over FG’s plan to set up ranches in South East

Nation

Bandits free abducted Ondo surveyors after payment of N20m ransom

Nation

El-Rufai’s son threatens Southern Kaduna with violence

Nation

Owa Obokun, Oba Haastrup commends Gov. Adeleke on move to upgrade OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa to a Polytechnic

Nation

Enugu police arraign woman for fake testimony at Zion Ministry 

Nation

Reps order NCC to shut down porn websites nationwide 

Nation

Protest breaks in Akure over abduction of nine surveyors

Nation

Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Dubem Onyia is dead 

Nation

Ogun SUBEB commends Olowu for supporting education initiatives 

Published

7 mins ago

on

Saka Matemilola

The Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has lauded the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola, for his massive commitment to the development of education initiatives in the State.

The Board Secretary, Dr. Mikhail Lawal, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Monarch’s palace in Oke-Ago Owu, Abeokuta, affirming that it was a valuable complement to the State Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance learning opportunities.

Dr. Lawal stated that the flag off of the primary school teacher’s training programme and distribution of pairs of uniform to Pupils of Ansar-Ud-Deen primary school Ijofa Gbagura were among other significant contributions of the Monarch to educational development at both the Basic and Secondary levels.

Highlighting the Government’s strides in transforming the education sector and ensuring access to quality basic education for every child, he urged the Monarch to continue championing initiatives that would make education more attractive and impactful, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

Responding ,Oba Matemilola reaffirmed his passion for education, stressing the importance of equipping teachers with modern teaching techniques and  pledged to continue collaboration with the State Government to drive excellence in education.

The Monarch also appealed to the Board to implement strategies that would further strengthen the sector, particularly advocating for the preservation of Yoruba language in public schools.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *