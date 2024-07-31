Tinubu, Obaseki, Uwazurike mourn Nigeria’s queen of songs, Onyeka Onwenu

President Bola Tinubu, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Chief Goddy Uwazurike, president emeritus of Aka Ikenga, have mourned the late singer, songwriter, actor, journalist, activist, and politician, Ms. Onyeka Onwenu.

President Tinubu conveyed his condolences through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled ‘President Tinubu Mourns Iconic Artiste, Onyeka Onwenu.’

Onwenu, aged 72, died on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at the birthday party of the CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Mrs Stella Okoli, where she had performed.

According to Ngelale, “President Tinubu mourns the passing of the Queen of Songs, whose edifying and mellifluous rendition of ‘One Love’ in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.

“The President recalls the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting the public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.”

“Ms Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces,” the President stated.

Tinubu celebrated the life of the versatile and extremely gifted artiste who devoted herself to a wide range of artistic endeavours and expressions, bringing joy and laughter to many.

He extended his condolences to the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over this immeasurable loss.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased artiste and that “she finds a place yonder where the music never fades and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun.’”

She was a gift – Obaseki

On his part, Obaseki, expressed sadness over the death of music icon, describing her as a gift to her generation.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the governor described the late singer as “one of Nigeria’s most versatile music exports.”

“Onwenu was a gift to her generation—sonorous, enigmatic, and enchanting. Hers was a gift well deserving as she serenaded all with her voice, soothing both the old and the young with melodious, evergreen tunes.

“Onwenu performed excellently as a conscious musician, lacing her music with messages for social revival.

“She wore many hats elegantly as a soulful singer, fierce journalist, and conscientious social crusader. Her desire for a better Nigeria was evident in the passion she infused into the many avenues she used to advocate for a more prosperous nation.

“It is sad that we lost her at a time when we needed role models like her to inspire Nigerian youths, who would have benefited from her experience and insights garnered as an active figure in various aspects of the Nigerian experience.

“We will miss her elegance, candour, and infectious charm. I commiserate with the Onwenu family, friends, and associates and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

She was our shinning star – Uwazurike

Similarly, Chief Uwazurike, president of Cultural Credibility Development Initiative, described the late singer as a shining star and lady of songs who will be sorely missed.

“Onyeka Onwenu, our lady of songs, our shinning star, our indefatigable nwinye nnaya, slumped at the Stella Okoli birthday party! She was rushed to Reddington Hospital where she died!!!

What a morning downer!!!

Say it not in Igboland!!

Say it not in this country!!!

Say it not in the world that Onyeka Onwenu is no more with us!!!

No longer is Onyeka Onwenu dancing in the sun!!!

Nwanne m ebezina na Chukwu no nso 🙏🙏🙏🙏.

This is one death too many!!!”

The late Onwenu, a renowned Nigerian figure celebrated for her multifaceted career, was born on January 31, 1952, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She hailed from Arondizuogu, a town in Ideato North, Imo State, was

She was the youngest daughter of Nigerian educationist and politician D. K. Onwenu, who tragically passed away in an auto crash when she was just four years old, a week before he was appointed Minister for Education.

Onwenu’s impressive career spans several fields, including music, acting, human rights activism, journalism, and politics.

Known for her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence, she earned the nickname “Elegant Stallion” from the Nigerian press.

She served as the chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and was also a judge on the X Factor series.

Her music resonates across generations, with iconic songs like “One Love” and “You and I,” the latter popularised further by Africa Magic. Another notable song, “Ekwe,” holds a significant place in cultural history and is often remembered for its bold and somewhat combative tone, reminiscent of the struggles faced by earlier generations.

Onwenu’s legacy as a singer/songwriter, actress, and social activist continues to inspire and influence Nigerian culture and beyond.

Her songs create awareness about diverse salient issues and a recent one in 2022 was to support widows – understanding their plights in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large

Onwenu announced that her latest song titled, ‘Rise Up‘, was written and produced in partnership with the Rose of Sharon Foundation, to draw attention to the plight of widows in society.

The foundation is owned by Folorunsho Alakija, one of the richest black women in the world.

She attended Wellesley College in Massachusetts, USA, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Communication.

She has also made a significant mark in Nollywood, starring in numerous films and television series. Half of a Yellow Sun, Lion Heart, Muna, and many others.

