Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that he would have worked for the victory of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom spoke on Wednesday when he received Obi, who was in the state to commiserate with residents over flooding.

The Benue governor said the 2023 presidential election will be a three-horse race between Obi, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ortom said Nigerians need to assess the three presidential candidates and elect the person “who has the capacity to deliver and make things work for our country Nigeria.

“Let us be factual. Let us be frank with ourselves because we are toying with our future. A country of over 200 million people deserves a better leadership that is proactive, has foresight and vision to make things work for our country.

“I look forward that these three candidates of the various political parties will meet and say ‘look, let this man go’.

“I am in PDP and I am working for PDP, but I tell you, if I was not in PDP you will see me working for Peter Obi. But I am in PDP. Let’s see how things work out.”

Ortom’s remarks come hours after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State declared support for the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Lagos counterpart who is a member of the APC.

Ortom and Wike are allies and they have been demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of the PDP.

The crisis in the PDP has festered because Ayu refused to resign.