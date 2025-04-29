As part of the Ogun State Government’s efforts to ensure safer roads and improve traffic safety, the Ogun State Bureau of Statistics has organized a one-day training programme for its field personnel to enhance their knowledge and skills on best practices in road safety.

The training, held in collaboration with the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), took place at the National Bureau of Statistics Training Hall, Federal Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Declaring the training open, the Statistician-General, Mr. Babatunde Ajayi, stated that the initiative is a significant step toward improving road safety across the state. He explained that the programme would provide participants with valuable insights into traffic dynamics and equip them with data-driven tools to inform policy decisions and optimize traffic management.

Mr. Ajayi stressed that the training would help enumerators and statisticians collect and analyze high-quality data. He urged participants to make the most of the opportunity, noting that the state is set to experience notable improvements in road safety.

He also expressed gratitude to the partners, stakeholders, and team members who contributed to the success of the initiative, commending their dedication and commitment.

In his remarks, TRACE State Area Commander 1, Commander Omonayajo Adedayo, emphasized the need for continuous sensitization programmes to educate road users on traffic regulations and proper road use. He expressed hope for positive changes and highlighted the importance of education, awareness, and feedback in road safety efforts.

One of the facilitators, Director of Census and Survey at the Bureau of Statistics, Mr. Oke Kayode, explained that the road survey includes interviews with road users such as drivers, pedestrians, vendors, and traffic officers, as well as traffic counts across 28 major corridors in Ogun Central, East, and West.

He advised participants to adhere strictly to survey guidelines and appreciated the state government and the bureau for their ongoing support.

Also speaking, Principal Statistician at the Bureau of Statistics, Mr. Adesanya Kolawole, underscored the significance of surveys in identifying road challenges. He noted that data collected helps generate feedback and pinpoint areas needing improvement for better road performance.