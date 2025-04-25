The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), on Thursday appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee probing the emergency declaration in the state, offering a formal apology for his previous failure to honour earlier invitations.

Ibas, who had missed two earlier appearances, showed up at the National Assembly and requested a fresh date to enable him provide a more comprehensive briefing to the committee.

Speaking during the session before it went into a closed-door meeting, Ibas expressed appreciation to the committee, led by House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, acknowledging its vital role in defending constitutional order and democratic governance.

He explained that his earlier absence was not intentional, but due to urgent matters of state under the current emergency rule, as well as public holidays and weekends which fell within the original timeline of the invitation.

“My absence was not out of disregard,” he clarified. “It was due to the pressing and critical nature of stabilising governance in Rivers State under the emergency declaration.”

Ibas added that although the state is “relatively calm,” the situation remains delicate. He therefore requested more time to prepare a detailed and constructive submission to the committee.

Following the closed-door session, Chairman Ihonvbere issued a statement confirming that the committee had accepted Ibas’ apology and acknowledged the letter of regret he sent the night before.

“The committee has magnanimously accepted his apology,” the statement read. “He showed responsibility and respect by appearing in person.”

The committee announced that a new date would be set for the rescheduled engagement and would be communicated in due course.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and due process, the committee pledged to carry out its assignment in line with its constitutional powers under Sections 11(4) and 88 of the 1999 Constitution, calling on all stakeholders to continue supporting the investigation in the interest of democracy and national stability.