I won't back down from Yoruba nation agitation - Igboho vows

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, has vowed that there is no going back on his demand for the actualisation of a separate country for the Yoruba in Nigeria.

Igboho spoke in a video released on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Francis Olushola Alao, Olugbon Of Orile Igbon, Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

In the video, the agitator who currently in Benin Republic, appealed to the Olugbon of Orile Igbon to discuss with other traditional leaders in the Southwest to stop conferring traditional titles on unqualified persons.

He criticised Southwest traditional leaders who he said are decorating unqualified persons with chieftaincy titles, but he did not mention the name of any traditional ruler.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said, “I salute my father, Olugbon on his birthday celebration today in Oyo State. Kabiyesi, you will live many years on earth in wealth and peace.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise you, sir, though I’m not worthy of advising you. I want to use this opportunity to explain that I wouldn’t want you to toe the path of other monarchs who are giving Yorubaland chieftaincy titles to unqualified persons.

“Our people are being killed across the country while they are giving chieftaincy titles to unqualified persons and it is not supposed to be so. Unqualified persons are been crowned with traditional titles.

“Kabiyesi, you will live longer. Please advise these kings that what they have done is not good because when Yoruba people get angry, things will be difficult. Please, use the occasion of your birthday to tell those traditional rulers to stop, it is very bad.”

On Saturday, Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, and his wife, Hafsat, were decorated as the Aare Fiwajoye and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland, in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The development stirred mixed reactions as some people faulted the decision of the Olubadan.

Reacting to reports that he has abandoned the agitation for Yoruba nation, Igboho dismissed the reports as a rumour while calling on Southwest traditional rulers to support the Yoruba nation movement.

“I, Sunday Adeyemo and all those who are following me on the issue of Yoruba Nation, there is no going back for us. There are talks around that we have stopped clamouring for Yoruba nation, that is not true, it is an unconfirmed rumour. We want Yoruba Nation, we want to be free from slavery because what God has given us on our land is enough to feed us.

“I want you the Yoruba monarchs to call a meeting, come together, you can see how our people are being killed everywhere, this is not good. Please come together and support us, may you live long. Yoruba Nation, no going back.”

In July, Igboho was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic for alleged falsification of his passport.

Prior to his arrest, the Department of State Services (DSS) had declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling weapons in his residence.

The agitator was detained in a prison in Benin Republic but was released in March 2022 to get medical attention on the condition that he would not leave the West African country.