A former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC )and asked the public to disregard the speculation that he has the plan to leave the Party.

Senator Okorocha, according to a statement from Sam Onwuemeodo, his Special Adviser on Media, made the clarification, while addressing the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the Party, Zonal, Local Government and Ward Executives of the Party in the State, weekend, in strict adherence to the COVID-19 Protocols, stating that nobody has stake in APC more than himself.

He told the Party officials, “Our Party is APC. Don’t be Confused when I said that there were bad people and good people in both APC and PDP. And that the good people in the two Parties should come together for the good of the nation. I was talking about a movement and not party”.

He Continued, “I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has stake in APC more than me. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015, was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Myself and few other people. But those on Congratulation trip, have taken over the Party.”

Okorocha also revealed that President Buhari was not aware of the injustice being meted out to the elected APC Executives in Imo, from the State to the Ward level, adding that, Mr. Daniel Nwafor as Chairman and his EXCO, the Local Government and Ward Executives, remain intact, with the Judgements on their positions, including that of the Appeal Court.

He Stated, “Daniel Nwafor and others, duly elected as the Executives of the Party remain as such. Those who want to destroy the Party lied to President Buhari. The Judgements on the issue all Stated that the NEC of the Party or the governor, cannot remove the Party EXCOs. The Party Executives can only be removed by Convention.

“Whatever they do here without the duly elected Party officials in the State, including the planned registration exercise, expected to begin on Monday, would be null and void. We do not recognize Governor Uzodinma’s APC in Imo. That’s not APC in Imo State. That’s PDP People. How many APC members are among his more than one hundred and twenty appointees? None of Course.

“We had a formidable APC until those who came through Ben Johnson way with the help of their likes, came to hijack the Party. Now, they cannot fly because nature does not support injustice. President Muhammadu Buhari, as a man of Justice, does not support injustice.”

“The governor should stop using the police to intimidate and harass Imo people. He should not take the silence of Imo people for granted. The governor also owes Imo people explanation why he has been destroying and demolishing State Properties, perhaps, because they were built by me,” he stated.

Aside the Party officials in attendance, a front row governorship Candidate in the 2019 governorship election in the State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, Dr. Pascal Obi, Hon. Kingsley Uju and House of Assembly members, who belong to the Rescue Mission Political family in the State, were also in attendance.

