The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

According to a statement on Saturday from Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, all those affected by this dissolution are to handover all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

“The Governor expresses his deep appreciation to these men and women for their services to the people of Abia State, and wishes them well for the future,” Ememanka said.

“The Governor has also approved the recall from suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. ACB Agbazuere. This recall takes immediate effect.”