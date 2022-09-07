2023: Rivers won’t give PDP free votes - Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State has said the state will not give the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) free votes in 2023.

According to governor, votes from the state will be put where a concrete reward is guaranteed for such electoral support.

The governor also said his life was in God’s hands, saying anyone or group planning to eliminate him will die first.

Wike revealed that some of his close associates have expressed concerns over his safety, but he has told them not to be bothered because God was on his side.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Etche Campus of the Rivers State University in Abara community of Etche Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The governor said, “At the appropriate time, we will decide on what to do. I want Rivers people to reflect on this because, since 1999, we have brought the highest votes to the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I challenge any state to say they have brought more votes for the PDP. Which state has given more support than Rivers State? Since 1999, show me one federal project in Rivers State. Is there any?

‘’So, if you want our votes, then tell me what you will give Rivers people. Our votes are not for dash anymore.”

Wike recalled that while some of his colleagues, during the 2019 general elections, negotiated and gave their votes to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Rivers State alone resisted by giving all its votes to the PDP.

“This (federal) government fought us but we survived it. Most of them who are talking now, if this Federal Government had descended on them, most of them would have crumbled,” he added.

“They were going to negotiate with Buhari in 2019 and that was how Buhari won the election. They came to me, and I said no negotiation, the PDP must win.

“Some people told me, ‘be careful, they will kill you.’ Kill who? Who told you you will not die first before you reach me? So, those of you panicking, you don’t need to panic.

“If you have God, what are you afraid of? They have chased us, they’ve fought us but today we are standing strong.’’

Wike also clarified his comments on why he said he was willing to deal with those who want to challenge his electoral capacity.

The governor said God has given him power, and resources as a governor to do what is appropriate and good for Rivers people and will not leave what he would do for God to do.