Kano NNPP National Assembly members reject suspension, slam Kwankwaso 

Federal Lawmakers from Kano under the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have rejected their suspension from the party.

Recall that the NNPP, Kano State chapter, on Monday, announced the suspension of four of its National Assembly members for alleged anti-party activities.

The Kano State NNPP Chairman, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, named the four affected federal lawmakers as Senator Kawu Sumaila, Ali Madakin Gini, Sani Rogo, and Kabiru Rurum.

But in a joint statement, the federal lawmakers dismissed the suspension, which they described as illegal.

The lawmakers described the Kano NNPP Chairman, Dangurawa, as “a political puppet of Rabiu Kwankwaso, (who) lacks any credibility to speak on NNPP matters.”

They wrote: “His ( Dungurawa) so-called ‘suspension’ of Senator Suleiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini, and Hon. Sani Abdullahi Rogo is nothing but a fraudulent political gimmick designed to deceive the public and distract from the monumental failures of Kwankwaso’s faction.

“The truth remains that the Abia High Court judgment of November 1, 2024, affirmed Dr. Boniface Aniebonam as the only legally recognized NNPP leader, expelling Kwankwaso and his loyalists. Their continued attempt to impose themselves on the party is nothing more than an act of political desperation.”

The federal lawmakers, therefore, called on the public to reject “this circus of lies and deceit as we remain committed to strengthening the NNPP under its legitimate leadership and ensuring that the party serves the people, not the selfish ambitions of Kwankwaso and his cronies.”

The argue that politics should be about service, integrity, and development, “not a tool for vendettas and dictatorship.”

“Unfortunately, in Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has turned the NNPP into his personal empire—one that disregards party unity, democratic principles, and even basic courtesy.

“His refusal to attend the wedding of Senator Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila’s daughters and the convocation of Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, despite formal invitations, exposes his deep-seated political insecurity.

“His deliberate absence, especially in the presence of APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahahi Umar Ganduje, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, former Governor Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, and other national figures, was a petty and calculated attempt to undermine political opponents.

“Yet, rather than focusing on governance or building the party, Kwankwaso has weaponised division and manipulation. His failed grip on the NNPP is evident in his endorsement of Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa and his illegitimate faction—now resorting to laughable tactics like issuing a baseless ‘suspension’ of party leaders.

“This reckless move is not just illegal; it is a desperate act by a faction that has already been expelled from the NNPP and holds no authority whatsoever,” the federal lawmakers stated.

Earlier on Monday, the Kano NNPP chairman had said the four federal lawmakers were suspended for hobnobbing with opposition figures.

Dungurawa said, “These members were elected under the NNPP platform but have recently been acting contrary to the party’s wishes, beliefs and values,’’ the party chairman said.

Dungurawa said the suspended members were given complementary tickets during the party elections but began to work against the party’s interests after being elected.

He cited a recent event where Sumaila inaugurated projects at his university in Sumaila without inviting party members as an indication of anti-party activities.

Dungurawa expressed surprise that “the attendees at the ceremony were mostly individuals who had worked against Kawu in the past, while no party members were invited.”

He explained that a committee would be set up to investigate the issue and address it once and for all.

Despite the suspension, Dungurawa stated, “There is still room for dialogue, and if the suspended members repent and seek forgiveness, the party may consider reinstating