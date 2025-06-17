Killings: People may have no option but to defend themselves – David Mark

Former Senate President retired brigadier general David Mark has sounded a strong warning that residents of Benue State may soon be forced to defend themselves if the rising wave of killings is not brought under control.

Speaking through a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, Mark said the persistent attacks across Benue communities is tragic and senseless, adding that the situation had gone beyond tolerable limits.

He noted that the inability of the government to secure lives and property is driving people to the edge, where self-defense might become the only option left.

“This is the sad reality confronting our people. If nothing is done, they may be forced to take their safety into their own hands,” he said.

Mark condemned the sustained bloodshed and destruction, noting that the primary duty of any government is to protect its citizens.

“When the government fails in this duty, it betrays the trust of the people,” he added.

He called on the federal government to rise to the challenge and deploy urgent measures to halt the attacks and restore order.

Mark also urged the Benue State government to intensify local security efforts and reclaim peace across affected areas.

He appealed to traditional rulers, local leaders, and residents to work with security agencies and remain vigilant.

“This is not the time for silence. Communities must stand firm and support all genuine efforts to end this crisis,” he said.

While expressing sympathy with victims and their families, Mark encouraged citizens to remain calm, law-abiding, and united.

“Our people have suffered enough. But even in pain, we must not resort to lawlessness. Let us show resilience, support one another, and resist fear,” he said.