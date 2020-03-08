By OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the country’s two-time Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala on her appointment as member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council, noting that he is confident she would do well.

Jonathan who appointed Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy during his tenure as president, said he was delighted with the appointment.

“I congratulate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who served as co-ordinating minister of the economy/finance minister in my cabinet, on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council,” Jonathan said in a statement on Sunday.

“As two-time minister in Nigeria, you left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation’s economy and resources. I am delighted that you have continued to place your substantial wealth of experience as a development economist at the service of many nations and international organisations to aid global growth and progress. I have no doubt in my mind that you will excel in the new assignment.”

Okonjo-Iweala was last year, appointed as a member of the economic council by South African president and chairman of the council, Cyril Ramaphosa

However, Nigerians became aware of the appointment at the weekend following pictures of Okonjo-Iweala, Ramaphosa and others shared on Twitter by the official handle of South Africa’s presidency captioned: “With President Ramaphosa, members of cabinet, and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and win-win economic interactions with the continent.”

The council, which is made up of local and international economic thought leaders, according to a statement published on its website, is expected to “advise the president and government more broadly, facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth.

“The council is a non-statutory and independent body chaired by the president and brings together prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, the private sector, labour, community, think tanks and other constituencies. The members, who will volunteer their time and be compensated for subsistence and travel, are appointed to serve a three-year term.”