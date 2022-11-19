Nigeria has gone beyond failed state, Donald Duke laments

Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, Sara Nigeria has gone beyond the status of a failed state, and has become a global threat.

The former governor spoke on Saturday at the Front-foot media initiative’s roundtable discussion held in Ikeja, Lagos State.

He argued that the system has been corrupted, and that non of the present political parties can salvage the situation.

The former governor who was one of the keynote speakers at the media roundtable lamented that the media had lost its grip on holding the government accountable.

He noted that politicians have directly or indirectly taken over the ownership of media organisations.

He expressed that the rot in the country, “is so deep that even trying to do the right thing is odd to many people.”

Duke added, “The only hope we can have is judicial reform. Judicial reform is more pertinent than political reform.

“One of the weaknesses in our nation is the justice system. Without justice, you will have no peace and unity.

“The system is so endemically corrupted; no political party can get us out of the rot. None of the politicians I see today can help us out of this.

“Nigeria has gone beyond a failed state, we are now becoming a global threat because we have the capacity to go anywhere.”