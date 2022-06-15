I don't rate Messi among football's greatest players - Van Basten

Marco van Basten, Dutch football legend, has that Argentina star, Lionel Messi is not in the top three of his all time greatest football players.

The former AC Milan striker said Messi who has won a record seven Ballon d’Ors, is not the game’s greatest.

He rated Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff among the greatest.

Speaking to France Football, he said, “Pele, [Diego] Maradona and [Johan] Cruyff are for me the three greatest players in history.

“As a kid I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible.

“Messi is also a great player, but Maradona always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself at the front to go to war.”

Basten is a Dutch football manager and retired professional player, who played for Ajax and AC Milan, as well as the Netherlands national team, as a striker.