I didn’t meet Wike in France —Tinubu counters Joe Igbokwe 

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju, has denied reports of a meeting between him and Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State in France ahead of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu had recently flown to France in what his handlers said was a continuation of high-level engagements with stakeholders.

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC in Lagos State, had claimed in a facebook post that Wike travelled to France to meet Tinubu.

However, on Friday night, the Tinubu Media Office in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman said although the APC standard bearer holds Gov. Wike in high esteem, such a meeting never took place.

He said; “Asiwaju Tinubu’s supposed meeting with Governor Wike in France is Fake News”.

Part of the statement reads; “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem.

And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.

“We would like, once again, to advise journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors”, Rahman counselled.

Similarly, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had also dismissed claims by Igbokwe, noting that Wike never met Tinubu in France.

Maina, a former Minister of Police Affairs, said he has been with the Rivers State Governor since Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey.

”Governor Wike came directly from Nigeria to Istanbul, Turkey. He did not go to France as speculated. This is to debunk the propaganda of the APC through Igbokwe. This is fake news orchestrated by the sinking ruling party which is on its way out, ” he said in a phone chat today.

Asked what is their mission to Istanbul, he said; “What is your business with our mission? We came to rest after our national convention. Of course, as a political animal, I do politics anywhere I find myself.”