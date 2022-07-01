Zenith Bank announces retirement of two non-executive directors

Zenith Bank Plc, has announced the retirement of Mr. Jeffrey Efeyini and Prof. Chukuka Enwemeka as Non-Executive Directors of the company.

The lender announced their retirement in a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Michael O. Otu.

The retirement of both Non-Executive Directors is to take effect from today, July 1, 2022.

The Non-Executive Directors are retiring following the expiration of their tenure of office, having served the Group for twelve (12) years each.

Mr. Jeffrey Efeyini was appointed in June 2010 and at various times served as a member of the Board Credit Committee, Board Risk Management Committee, Board Audit and Compliance Committee and Board Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee respectively.

Professor. Enwemeka, is a Professor at the San Diego State University, California, United States of America. Prior to this appointment.

He was the Professor and Dean, College of Health Sciences, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, United States of America.

He was also Professor and Dean, School of Health Professions, New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York, United States of America and Professor/Chairman, University of Kansas (Medical Center), Kansas City, United States of America as well as Associate Professor of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, University of Miami, School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, United States of America.

Prof. Enwemeka was appointed in June 2010 and at various times served as a member of the Board Credit Committee, Board Risk Management Committee, and Chairman of Board Finance and general-purpose committee, respectively.

The Board and management of the bank appreciated their excellent leadership roles, their strategic insights and their contribution to the growth of the bank and wish them success in their future endeavours