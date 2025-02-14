Nigerian Grammy Award-winning singer and producer, Temilade Openiyi, widely known by her stage name Tems, has become the first African female to become part of the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s San Diego Football Club.

The American club disclosed that Tems, through her company The Leading Vibe, is now its partner.

Recall that in 2021, Tems partnered with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm known for its involvement in NBA Africa’s strategic investment group.