Following the finalisation of their divorce, child support and property sharing, Kim Kardashian is to receive $200,000 monthly from her ex-husband, Kanye West as child support.

According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye will have joint custody with “equal access” to their four children.

Even with the equal access to the children, Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support as his share of the upkeep for their children.

He is also responsible for 50% of their children’s educational expenses, including tuition.

The music star is also responsible for 50% of their children’s security expenses.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

The court ended their marriage in March 2022 with both custody and property to be resolved at a later date, which has now been sorted.