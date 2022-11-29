Ex-Mr. Universe, Slami Ifeanyi, shot dead in Anambra

Nigerian singer, songwriter and former Mr. Universe, Slami Ifeanyi, has reportedly been shot and killed in Anambra State.

Ifeanyi, 31, was driving his newly acquired Lexus 330 when he was attacked and shot dead at Umubere area of Awka, the State capital.

A friend of the singer who spoke about the incident alleged that the attack against the singer was targeted.

“He was driving his new car which he bought just two weeks ago when it happened. Although we don’t know why he was attacked it looks like a targeted attack,” he said.

Slami was a Nigerian music artiste who was known for his extraordinary sound, infusion of Afro Pop, High life & RnB, which he used to amuse his audience.