Huawei develops technology to stop crude theft in Nigeria

Chinese technology firm, Huawei Technologies, says it has developed an intelligent pipeline monitoring system to help tackle crude oil theft in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Director of Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Business, Mr Li Wei, at a news briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Wei said that Huawei will continue to support the digital transformation of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector through the development of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions

“Huawei-developed fibre vibration intrusion warning system uses Artificial Intelligence to identify intrusion scenarios accurately,” he said.

“With high identification precision, accurate positioning, and quick response, it will help to ensure pipeline safety and reduce theft and vandalism.

“Faced with the ongoing volatility of international oil prices, Huawei believes that the digital transformation of Nigeria’s upstream sector is a top priority.

“In response to the strategy proposed by the Nigerian government and oil companies, Huawei promotes the digital oilfield Internet of Things and Exploration and Production storage solutions.

“This will help oil and gas companies to achieve real-time visualised production, improve production efficiency, reduce production costs, and optimise production resource allocation to improve oilfield production.’’

Wei, according to NAN, said Huawei will be providing high-quality ICT solutions and services, as well as actively support the Nigerian government in building a talent ecosystem.

He said the company had signed ICT academy agreement with over 110 universities and schools and had trained more than 1,000 civil servants and 40,000 young students in Nigeria.

He added, “We hope to build a strong talent base camp to promote Nigeria’s digital economy development.”