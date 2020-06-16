Adebayo Obajemu

It is authoritative late senator Bayo Oshinowo breathed his last at one of COVID-19 isolation centres in Lagos.

The lawmaker representing Lagos-East Senatorial District at the Senate died from complications from COVIS-19

Business Hallmark gathered that Osinowo died in one of the isolation centres of the Lagos State Government from COVID-19 complications.

Business Hallmark can authoritatively disclose that the deceased widow was guarded into a black sports utility vehicle, as mourners were told to keep a safe distance from her.

The Chairman, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, Princess Samiat Bada, impressed it on the people who came to sympathize with the family of the late lawmaker to adhered by the guidelines of COVID-19 adding that COVID-19 is real.

She said, “I am begging you in the name of Allah, I am begging you in the name of God, no social distance here, leave and go home. Pray for him that God will repose his soul. Please go home.

“We will let you know the next programme. I will advise you not to come for the burial because COVID-19 is real. Please go home.”

An aide Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Bola Ilori, in a post on Facebook, said Osinowo died of COVID-19.

“We lost another good soul to Corona! A leader and major pillar of support for the progressive family. He was my personal moral, political and financial supporter. Good night, Senator Bayo Osiniwo (Pepper),” he wrote.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, expressed shock at the demise of Senator Osinowo.

In a statement on Monday, He said, “The death of Senator Bayo Osinowo is painful. He died at a time when we have just begun to consolidate on our successes and see a ray of hope in our fight against the COVID-19. We must not allow the death of Senator Osinowo to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded disease