Nigeria’s House of Representatives says it has rescinded its rejection of three gender related bills during voting on constitutional review last week, and has listed them for reconsideration.

The House which announced the decision in an update via its twitter handle @HouseNGR on Tuesday, listed the bills to be reconsidered to include those of 35 percent affirmative action, citizenship and indigenship.

“House Representatives rescinds decisons on three women-related bills for re-consideration. They are the bills on citizenship, indigenship and 35% affirmative action for women,” the tweet said.

“The bills failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds votes to pass during voting on the proposed amendments to the constitution.

“The bills, by the leave of the @SpeakerGbaja, Rep. @femigbaja, and the @HouseNGR, were re-committed to the Committee of the Whole for consideration on Tuesday.

“They will be considered by the @HouseNGR in the next phase of voting on another set of bills for amendment in four week’s time.”

The decision comes following series of protests and criticisms that trailed the decision to reject the gender bills last week.

