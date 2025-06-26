Connect with us

Nation

Hijrah 1447AH: Osun Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday as Gov Adeleke Felicitates Muslim Ummah
Advertisement

Nation

Akinleye Felicitates with Muslim Ummah on Hijrah 1447 AH

Nation

Court sentences Timileyin Ajayi to death for brutal murder of NYSC member

Nation

Ogun TESCOM chairman charges ANCOPSS members to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession

Nation

NYSC denies extending service year of corps member who criticised Tinubu

Nation

Tears as former Kwara gov Adebayo dies at 84

Nation

PIN, MRCG, journalists urge Sierra Leone to protect press freedom, digital rights

Nation

DSS arraigns NANS president Atiku Isah, grants N5 million bail

Nation

About 20 soldiers killed in bandit attack on military camp in Niger State

Nation

Benue killings: Leaked DSS memo reveals Nigerian military was warned weeks prior to attack

Nation

Hijrah 1447AH: Osun Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday as Gov Adeleke Felicitates Muslim Ummah

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Hijrah 1447AH: Osun Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday as Gov Adeleke Felicitates Muslim Ummah

The Osun State Government has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday in commemoration of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447AH.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Rasheed Aderibigbe, who conveyed the government’s decision to allow Muslims in the state to observe the spiritually significant occasion.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, in a separate goodwill message signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, congratulated the Muslim Ummah across Osun State, Nigeria, and beyond, describing Hijrah as a time for deep spiritual reflection, renewal, and a powerful reminder of sacrifice, perseverance, and divine guidance.

“The Hijrah reminds us of the strength found in unity, the courage to stand for truth, and the grace of peaceful coexistence,” Governor Adeleke noted.

He urged Muslims to draw inspiration from the historic migration of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), using its timeless lessons to deepen their faith, promote peace, and uphold justice in their communities and the nation at large.

“Let us use this sacred moment to recommit ourselves to building a more inclusive, compassionate, and harmonious society, where our diversity becomes our greatest strength,” he added.

The governor also praised the Muslim community in Osun State for their unwavering commitment to peace and their contributions to the state’s development. He lauded their devotion, discipline, and dedication to service, describing them as a vital force in Osun’s journey toward progress and unity.

Reaffirming his administration’s dedication to religious freedom, social justice, and inclusive governance, Governor Adeleke assured all residents — regardless of religious background — of his government’s resolve to uphold fairness and equity.

“I wish all Muslims a blessed and fulfilling Hijrah 1447. May this new year bring peace, progress, and divine favour to every household,” he concluded.

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (207) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (170) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (357) Alex Otti (560) Aliko Dangote (99) Atiku Abubakar (319) Babajide Sanwo-olu (183) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (910) Buhari (145) CBN (512) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (174) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (102) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (102) IPOB (124) Labour Party (138) Muhammadu Buhari (239) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (160) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (281) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (177) Peter Obi (610) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (238)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement