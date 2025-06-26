Hijrah 1447AH: Osun Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday as Gov Adeleke Felicitates Muslim Ummah

The Osun State Government has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday in commemoration of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447AH.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Rasheed Aderibigbe, who conveyed the government’s decision to allow Muslims in the state to observe the spiritually significant occasion.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, in a separate goodwill message signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, congratulated the Muslim Ummah across Osun State, Nigeria, and beyond, describing Hijrah as a time for deep spiritual reflection, renewal, and a powerful reminder of sacrifice, perseverance, and divine guidance.

“The Hijrah reminds us of the strength found in unity, the courage to stand for truth, and the grace of peaceful coexistence,” Governor Adeleke noted.

He urged Muslims to draw inspiration from the historic migration of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), using its timeless lessons to deepen their faith, promote peace, and uphold justice in their communities and the nation at large.

“Let us use this sacred moment to recommit ourselves to building a more inclusive, compassionate, and harmonious society, where our diversity becomes our greatest strength,” he added.

The governor also praised the Muslim community in Osun State for their unwavering commitment to peace and their contributions to the state’s development. He lauded their devotion, discipline, and dedication to service, describing them as a vital force in Osun’s journey toward progress and unity.

Reaffirming his administration’s dedication to religious freedom, social justice, and inclusive governance, Governor Adeleke assured all residents — regardless of religious background — of his government’s resolve to uphold fairness and equity.

“I wish all Muslims a blessed and fulfilling Hijrah 1447. May this new year bring peace, progress, and divine favour to every household,” he concluded.