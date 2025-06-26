Akinleye Felicitates with Muslim Ummah on Hijrah 1447 AH

As Muslims across the world mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Osun State, Nigeria, and beyond.

In his goodwill message, Akinleye described the Hijrah as a powerful symbol of transformation, sacrifice, and unwavering faith in Allah. He also expressed deep appreciation to the people of Osun for their continued support and prayers for the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“As we joyfully welcome the Islamic New Year 1447 AH, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Muslims in Osun State, across Nigeria, and around the world,” Akinleye said. “Hijrah is not just a historical migration — it embodies a profound journey of spiritual renewal, resilience, and faith.”

He thanked the people of the state for their steadfast backing of Governor Adeleke’s leadership, describing their support as a source of strength for the administration’s development agenda.

“I sincerely appreciate the good people of Osun State for their continued support and prayers for our beloved Governor, His Excellency Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke. Your encouragement remains vital to the success of his visionary and people-centered leadership,” he stated.

Akinleye called on citizens to use the occasion of Hijrah to reflect on their lives, renew their commitment to peace and justice, and embrace the values of compassion and service.

“This sacred moment reminds us, just as the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his companions journeyed toward spiritual refuge, that we too must pursue paths of personal growth, righteousness, and dedication to the well-being of our communities,” he added.

He urged continued prayers for the progress of Osun State, expressing hope that the new year would usher in greater unity, peace, and prosperity.

“Let us work together to strengthen bonds across religious and cultural lines, building an inclusive, just, and thriving society. May this new year bring us closer to Allah, fortify our families and communities, and open doors to enduring blessings and peace,” he prayed.