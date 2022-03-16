Announcement

The family of Prince Emeka Obasi announces the passing unto glory of Prince Emeka Obasi, Ezenwata, Ibeku Kingdom.

Prince Emeka, the Publisher of Hallmark Newspapers passed on, Tuesday March 15, 2022 at a Lagos hospital.

He is survived by wife, Dr (Mrs) Betty Obasi and Children – Emeka (jnr), Onyedikachi, Kamsi, Miracle, siblings aunties and uncles.

Further burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Signed

Prince Emeka Obasi (Jnr)

for the family

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!