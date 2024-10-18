Connect with us

PoS operator nabbed by police for facilitating of N4m ransom to kidnappers
Delta State Police Command says its operatives have taken into custody  a Point of Sale (PoS) operator who allegedly received N4 million payment on behalf of kidnappers.

The arrested PoS operator allegedly facilitated the transfer of the sum to kidnappers while earning N40,000 as her commission.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Delta Command, SP Bright Edafe, stressed the dangers of handling transactions exceeding N500,000.

While warning (PoS) operators on transactions involving huge amount of money, the police image maker cautioned them to be mindful of the risks associated with processing large transactions that could be linked to criminal activities, particularly kidnapping.

He further cautioned that PoS operators could unknowingly become accomplices in ransom collection, jeopardising both their business and personal freedom.

“My message to PoS operators is clear. Any transaction above N500,000 can get you into serious trouble. Don’t be a tool for kidnappers to collect ransom, as such transactions must be traced back to you,” Edafe said.

Citing the instance of the arrested operator, Edafe said, “She received N4,000,000 from kidnappers, and her profit was just N40,000.

“Can you imagine? Be wise. You may argue that you are just doing business, but before your lawyer gets you out, you may spend some time cooling off in prison.”

The latest arrest highlights growing concerns over the role of financial networks, including PoS operators, in facilitating ransom payments for kidnappings.

Law enforcement agencies are now stepping up efforts to clamp down on such illicit financial channels.

