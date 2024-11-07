Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), has warned that if Nigerians are not careful, the current state of hunger in the country will lead to famine.

The cleric who expressed concern over the rising fuel prices in Nigeria, harped on the need for prayers to mitigate the potential risks associated with escalating costs.

Mbaka who spoke while commissioning a filling station, “Blessed Omemma Oil and Gas Limited” in Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, noted that the country is currently facing hunger, which, if not addressed, could lead to a famine crisis.

He encouraged Nigerians to be proactive with their finances, recommending that they should invest rather than keep their money in banks. He said that money kept in banks will continue to depreciate.

“All I can say is that we needed more prayers for Nigeria to be well. From my angle, I am a spiritual man but I want to tell you that we need more prayers,” he said.

“If we are not careful, what we are passing now is a hunger stage, famine stage is still coming, so that’s why I pray that whatever we can do to invest our money do it, don’t keep it in the bank because it will keep devaluing.

“So, the government knows what they can do about the fuel hike, it’s not a thing of advice to them. One solution for them is to conquer these maladies and toxic situations.

“The government is aware of what to do to salvage the situation. The pump price this, pump price that, hiking or no hiking, the government knows what to do and that’s why I said we need more prayers,” Fr. Mbaka.

On his part, the Chairman of the Independent Petrol Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu Unit Depot, Chinedu Anyaso commended the owner of the facility, Chief Mathias Ukaigwe for erecting such an edifice, which he said has provided employment opportunities to the youths.

He noted that the station would help in solving the issue of the supply and availability of petroleum products around Abakpa axis.

“It’s a welcome development as we are witnessing another grand opening of the filling station. It serves as a means of creating employment for our youths. It is equally a way of contributing to the economy of both state and federal governments.

“This filling station will help to make the product available and accessible for the people of Enugu East Local government and the entire Enugu State,” he said.