New terrorist group emerges in North West, takes over LGAs in Sokoto
A new armed Islamic group, the Lakurawas, has taken over about five local government areas of Sokoto State, North West Nigeria.

The Sokoto State Police Command, which confirmed the presence of the armed group through its spokesman, Ahmed Rufai, said the group, armed with sophisticated weapons, had been operating in Gudu, Tangaza, Binji, Illeila, and one other local government areas to impose its beliefs on the populace.

“They have been in those areas for some years now. They are armed with weapons and part of their agenda is to impose their own kind of religious practice on the people,” he told Punch.

“They even attack suspected bandits in the area as, according to information available to us, they claim to be working against illegalities.”

Earlier, the Sokoto State government had expressed concern over the emergence of another criminal group in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, disclosed this while receiving participants of Course 33 of the National Defence College, Abuja, who were on a study tour in the state.

He said, “An assessment carried out indicated that the group possessed sophisticated weapons and their criminal activities were observed in about five local government areas in the state.

“The sad development was happening at the time when the state was being faced by banditry.”

The deputy governor further said, “As the threat was expanding, security authorities were working assiduously to address the emerging threat.

“The state government has been working closely with the federal security agencies to address numerous security threats to lives and properties of the people of the state.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

