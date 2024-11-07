Abia Health Mgt Bureau trains 120 teachers  to impart knowledge on eye care in schools

The Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau has trained 120 teachers from the state’s three senatorial zones in foundational eye health and proactive vision care, positioning them as critical advocates for child eye health across schools.

Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka Obasi, administrator of the bureau, who inaugurated the intensive three-day training, with a reaffirmation of its mission to safeguard the vision of Abia’s youth, noted that initiative was part of efforts create a future free of preventable visual impairments in the state.

“As we pursue our commitment to a future free of preventable vision impairment, we have convened 120 dedicated educators from all corners of Abia State, equipping them with practical knowledge in eye health management and techniques for early detection of visual issues among students,” she said.

This initiative, according to Dr. Obasi, also marks the bureau’s observance of World Sight Day 2024, celebrated on October 10 with the theme, ‘Love Your Eyes Kids,’ a call to action for prioritizing children’s eye health.

With their newly acquired expertise, the teachers can detect early indicators of vision problems, helping ensure that children have a clear path to educational success and overall well-being.

Upon completion of the training, each teacher was presented with a specialized toolkit, including a Snellen chart, measuring tape, occluder, near vision chart, and a comprehensive manual covering the training curriculum.

Leading facilitators who are esteemed Optometrists provided hands-on guidance, ensuring that participants gained confidence and precision in their application of these skills.

Dr. Obasi extended profound appreciation to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, whose steadfast support, she said, has been instrumental in empowering teachers with the resources necessary for conducting vision screenings in their respective schools.

“This initiative reflects a significant step toward expanding quality eye care across Abia’s communities, underscoring the state’s dedication to the well-being and future of its youngest citizens,” she concluded.