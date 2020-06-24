The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has urged public office holders in Nigeria to always adhere to the Oath of Office and Secrecy taken during the inauguration.

Dr Hamzat gave the advice today during the inauguration of the 10-man Governing Council of the Lagos State Cooperative College, established to train cooperators for optimal performance and make cooperative societies more viable in the State.

The Deputy Governor, who bemoaned the ills of the nation, emphasised that if everyone keeps to the Oath sworn during their inauguration, the nation would be better for all, stressing that “the challenge with us is that we don’t keep to that Oath. We all go to churches and mosques, we swear before God and Man, yet we don’t keep to it”.

While describing the composition of the Council as awesome, Hamzat charged the newly inaugurated team to justify the confidence reposed in them and ensure that the aim of setting up the College is uppermost in their hearts so that they can work towards achieving set goals.

“I want to appeal to you to please give it everything so that in two, three or four years, they will say this group has done very well. So you have to work with yourselves. There will be issues, resolve them. Work together, no in-fighting whatever the issue let it be resolved”, Dr Hamzat counselled.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. (Mrs.) Lola Akande noted that the inauguration of the Council is a demonstration of the sincerity of purpose of the present administration in the execution of its agenda of Making Lagos State a 21st-Century Economy, as well as an enviable citadel of learning where entrepreneurial skills will be developed to its optimum.

The College, according to her, will provide education for staff of the Ministry, leaders of cooperatives, book-keepers and expose young graduates to the principle of cooperatives and enterprise development.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Oladele Ajayi disclosed that the inauguration of the Council was the culmination of the collective efforts of the State Government and the Cooperative Movements, which began in 2012 with the establishment of the College by former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.

He said the law backing its establishment was enacted in 2018 and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu approved the constitution of the Governing Council for the College to take off in earnest.

Ajayi, therefore, charged members of the Council to be very diligent and demonstrate the integrity and impartiality, which the assignment deserves while bringing their wealth of experience to bear on the new job.

The 10-member Council consists of Mr Rafiu Oyebowale Raji as Chairman; Mr AbdulRaufu Akorede Ojomu as Provost; Mrs Risikat Ololade Osomo as Registrar; representatives of Ministries of Education, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives; Lagos State Cooperative Federation; Lagos State University and Cooperators.