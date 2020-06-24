Daystar Christian Centre has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), comprising packs of N95 facemasks and surgical gowns, to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to complement government efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the hospital, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo expressed his gratitude to the donors as well as his excitement about the donation, stressing that the donors did a good job of researching into the needs of the hospital during this period.

He noted that the country is still in the third phase of the pandemic, which is community transmission, urging individuals to take responsibility in minimising the escalation of the disease by being safety conscious and abiding by stipulated health guidelines.

The CMD also solicited for the continued support of well-meaning individuals and organisations in the ongoing battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, saying that “we are not at the end of the COVID war yet, but l pray that God will continue to enlarge the coast of donors as their assistance is vital to reducing the spread of the disease in Nigeria”.

Responding, the representative of the Church, Pastor Grace Ofili stated that concern of the Church for frontline health workers in the fight against the pandemic reinforced the decision and choice of donation to the hospital.

She thanked the management for the good work done and prayed that God will multiply their efforts.