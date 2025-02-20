Connect with us

Gunmen demand N100m ransom for abducted Afenifere youth council president
Published

5 hours ago

Gunmen who abducted National President of the Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Ojajuni in Abuja, have demanded N100 million ransom for his release.

Reports said Ojajuni was shot two times in the buttocks before being taken captive on Monday, February 17.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Secretary of the council, Abiodun Aderohunmu, confirmed the abduction, revealing that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100 million for his release.

“The Afenifere National Youths Council is deeply saddened to announce the kidnapping of its National President, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, in Abuja. During the attack, he sustained a gunshot wound, and we are extremely concerned about his safety,” the statement read.

Aderohunmu called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take urgent action to secure Ojajuni’s freedom.

He also urged Nigerians with useful information to assist in the rescue efforts.

Punch quoted a member of the council, who spoke on condition of anonymity, to have said, “They shot him twice. He has bullet wounds, and the kidnappers are insisting on N100 million or nothing.”

