Abia partners Turkish firm to host international investment summit in Umuahia

The Abia State Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish company, VEGA Growing Global Enterprise, to organise an international investment summit and product exhibition aimed at positioning the state as a leading investment destination.

The event, billed for November 25 to 27, 2025, will take place at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. It is expected to attract global and local investors seeking opportunities in Abia’s emerging economy.

Speaking during the MoU signing at Government House, Umuahia, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership (PPP), High Chief Green-Amakwe, said the Alex Otti administration is determined to create a more investor-friendly environment and promote sustainable partnerships.

Green-Amakwe, who also chairs the Steering Committee for the Turkey-Abia Investment Summit and Exhibition, described the agreement as a major step toward achieving the state’s investment goals.

“With this MoU, we have drawn the roadmap for the event. We expect everyone to bring ideas that will make this summit a resounding success,” he said.

He recalled that the committee was inaugurated on June 4, 2025, and tasked with collaborating with VEGA Growing Global Enterprise to host the summit, which is expected to showcase Abia’s economic potential and investment advantages.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Kingsley Nwokocha, noted that the MoU marks the formal beginning of preparations for the summit, stressing the need for commitment and diligence from all stakeholders.

“Our work is cut out for us. We must ensure this summit is one of its kind,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Eniola Ojajuni, Managing Director of VEGA Growing Global Enterprise, thanked the Abia State Government for the partnership and expressed confidence in the success of the summit.

“Abia is the next investment hub in the South-East. We are fully committed to supporting the state’s investment drive and delivering a world-class event,” Ojajuni stated.

The summit is expected to feature exhibitions, business matchmaking sessions, and strategic discussions aimed at attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and boosting trade opportunities in the state.