There was palpable tension in Enugu State on Wednesday as unknown gunmen moved round many parts of the State to enforce the one week sit-at-home declared by the Simon Ekpa led faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The state government had threatened to shut schools and markets that observe the controversial one-week sit-at-order.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, the state government warned proprietors of private schools not to comply with the civil order or risk losing their licence.

Prof Onyia explained that the warning was in response to social media reports on Tuesday morning that proprietors of some private schools in the state were sending messages to parents that they would not open their schools for one week due to the controversial sit-at-home order.

According to reports, the gunmen shot sporadically at the New Market axis of the State, Artisan, Emene, New Haven, Abakpa, Agbani Road and NOWAS.

The gunmen, who had their faces covered with masks, were reported to have operated in a Siena vehicle, as well as tricycles.

Many parents, whose children were already in school, were seen in panic mode.

While some rushed to pick their kids, others were making frantic calls to the school management to ensure their children’s safety.

As of the time of filing this report, a combined team of the Army and the Police are said to be on chase of the gunmen.

A helicopter was also seen hovering around major parts of the State.

All the banks, other businesses and schools who earlier opened for the day’s activities have abruptly shut down.