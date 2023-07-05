Prince Okey Kanu, Commissioner designate and Special Adviser to Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State governor on Strategic Communication, has noted that the administration is making steady progress in the core areas campaign promises, including health, education, waste management, security and internally generated revenue.

Briefing the press at Government House, Umuahia, after a meeting with the Governor on key areas the government is focussing on, Kanu disclosed that the Governor is fulfiling his promises to Abia people on those areas where he has declared state of emergency.

According to him, the Governor has fulfiled his promise of payment of salaries on or before the 28 of every month beginning with the June salary, adding that some workers are yet to receive the June salary due to non compliance with verification excercise ordered by the government.

He disclosed that so far the verification has saved the State about N370 million, while revealing that the taskforce on waste management has been doing a great job. He attributed lack of waste disposal buckets as militating against it , adding that efforts are in place to construct more for distribution in Aba and Umuahia .

On health, Prince Kanu disclosed that three general hospitals from the three Senatorial zones would be reconstructed and equiped within the first 100 days in office of the Governor.

He further said that some roads in Aba have been earmarked for reconstruction on palliative basis for the first phase on road construction .

The Commissioner designate also said that plans are in the way to renovate one primary school from each of the 17 LGAs of while assuring that security agencies are on top gear in steaming the tides of crime and criminality in Isuikwuato and Ihube axis of the State. He maintained that the government is committed to the security of Abia people and residents.

Prince Kanu, who said that the setting up of the panel of inquiry on the recovery of government property and funds belonging to Abia was the right thing to do as the move is complimenting what the government is doing, equally disclosed that the government has set up a committee to address the menace of street trading.

Adding his voice, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on IGR, Mr. Chimereze Okigbo disclosed that the Governor has launched a new app for a new digital tax system. He said the app would be able to register every trader, shop and transporter without loosing revenue, adding that it would make revenue collection seamless.

He said the government would hold a town hall meeting with various stakeholders to interact with them and intimate then in the modalities of the new tax system.