Gunmen behead Imo LG boss after collecting N6m ransom

Gunmen have beheaded Chris Ohizu, the abducted Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

He was butchered on Sunday after his abductors allegedly received N6 million as ransom.

Video of his beheading surfaced online on Sunday, where his killers insisted that there would be no election in the country.

A source from the LGA, who did not want to be named, disclosed to Punch that the killers of the sole administrator published videos of the beheading with the phone of their victim on his WhatsApp status.

The source said, “The sole administrator has been beheaded. We saw videos of how he was being beheaded on Sunday. His killers posted it with his phone on his own WhatsApp status. That was how people got to know that he was beheaded.

“The videos were horrible. He was tied and half naked before he was beheaded. That was a painful way to die. They butchered him after collecting N6 million ransom.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and simply said “investigation is ongoing.”

The slain sole administrator was kidnapped on Friday alongside two others after burning his country home at Imoko community in the Arondizuogu area of the LGA.

He was shot before he was taken away.