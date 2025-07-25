Gunmen attack Imo communities, kill 7

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday night invaded three communities—Umualoma, Ndiakunwanta, and Ndiejezie—in Arondizuogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, killing at least seven people.

Witnesses said the assailants, who arrived on motorbikes, opened fire indiscriminately, targeting shop owners, customers, and passersby. The attack reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said that tactical teams have been deployed to track down the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has strongly condemned the gruesome attack carried out by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN in the early hours of today, 25th July 2025, at Ndi-Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno, all in Arondizuogu, Ideato North LGA.

“The senseless assault, which claimed the lives of over seven persons and left several others critically injured, was described by the CP as barbaric, inhumane, and totally unacceptable. He assured the public that the Command has deployed adequate operational and intelligence assets to identify, apprehend, and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Okoye stated.

According to the police, the commissioner has led tactical units on an intensive combing of the affected areas and confirmed that the situation is now under control. Proactive security measures have also been put in place to prevent further attacks and ensure peace in the region.

CP Danjuma expressed deep sympathy to the families of the victims, praying for the peaceful repose of the dead and a quick recovery for the injured. He also urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives as investigations continue.